First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 321,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

