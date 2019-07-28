First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 792,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Peter I. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,161.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 193,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,816. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.84 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.65.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

