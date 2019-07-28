First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) and Cambridge Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CATC) Financial Analysis

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $40.29 million 2.38 $10.14 million N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp $102.04 million 3.22 $23.88 million N/A N/A

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34% Cambridge Bancorp 19.92% 15.17% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First National has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First National and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than First National.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats First National on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

