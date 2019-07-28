First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in First Republic Bank by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 652,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.