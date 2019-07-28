First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Shares of MYFW opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.89. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 558,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

