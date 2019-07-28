Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 425,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 563,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.