Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,260. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

