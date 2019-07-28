Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $71,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

