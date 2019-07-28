Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 138,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,490,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $221,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,091 shares of company stock worth $13,251,718. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. 416,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.76.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

