Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,800 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,584,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,333,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kroger by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,516 shares of company stock worth $1,237,410 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

