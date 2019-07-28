Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 446 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4,728.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,346. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

