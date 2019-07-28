Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 136.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6,151.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,046.18.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total transaction of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,143.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock worth $35,293,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,146.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,449. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $692.21 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,131.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

