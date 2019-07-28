Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Cigna by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cigna by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

