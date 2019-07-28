Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,375. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,020,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,710,000 after buying an additional 100,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.