Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,389 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 586.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

FedEx stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.94. 2,003,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,598. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

