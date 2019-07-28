Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $58.43. 1,916,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,603. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11.

