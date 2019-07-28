Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.1% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,753,000 after purchasing an additional 337,208 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE remained flat at $$89.59 on Friday. 1,548,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,473. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,176. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

