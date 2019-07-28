Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,706,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,308 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,495,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,168,000.

BND remained flat at $$82.87 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

