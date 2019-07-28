Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 66,616 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 379.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.