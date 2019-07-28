Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. 3,171,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,075. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.