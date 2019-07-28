Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 73,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

NUE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,029 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

