Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $28,111.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 74,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 576,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

