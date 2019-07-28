Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AT&T by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AT&T by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,265,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,684,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of T traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. 34,127,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,718,570. The company has a market capitalization of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

