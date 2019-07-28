Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,759. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

