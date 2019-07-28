Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. 406,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,206. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

