Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,345 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 841,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

