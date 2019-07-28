Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. GMP Securities downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. 285,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,043. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $90.76.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Franco Nevada by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 963,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Franco Nevada by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in Franco Nevada by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 386,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

