Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of FSP opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 100,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 304.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,684,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

