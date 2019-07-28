Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,989,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 33,897,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FCX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,336,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.