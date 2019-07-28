FUTURAX (FTXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,426.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $10,767.00 and approximately $21,426.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00427690 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010451 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007601 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

