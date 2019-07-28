Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Gaia has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaia will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Gaia by 46.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gaia by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gaia by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

