Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141,838 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of CSX worth $32,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CSX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,389. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.