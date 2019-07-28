Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,099 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.95. 2,176,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,079. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

