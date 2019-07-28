Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,769 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 4,372,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.