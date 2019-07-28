Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 23,539 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $84,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $981,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,652.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 453,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 437,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.27. 1,507,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,469. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

