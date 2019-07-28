Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $45,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,524 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,378,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after acquiring an additional 956,583 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 8,320,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

