Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 294 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

