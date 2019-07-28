Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,956,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 1,428,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:GNE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 227,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.41. Genie Energy has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.40 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genie Energy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

