Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.54 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.