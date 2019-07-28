GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £7,178.36 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Vivienne Cox purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,685.80 ($22.03) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.85). The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,632.18 ($21.33).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.