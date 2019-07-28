Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Global Indemnity stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Indemnity has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.98.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Indemnity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Indemnity by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Indemnity by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

