Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 142,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a PE ratio of 136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Serena Jones sold 23,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $739,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,534 shares of company stock worth $15,005,364. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.