Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.