Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,028,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,645,000 after buying an additional 382,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.