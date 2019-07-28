Gradient Investments LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

NVG opened at $16.15 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

