Gradient Investments LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,541,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,767,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

