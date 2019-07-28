Gradient Investments LLC Invests $83,000 in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 126.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.8% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $199.83 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $200.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

In related news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

