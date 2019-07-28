Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

