Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,751,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $24,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,307,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,322,000 after purchasing an additional 629,799 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $17,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $14,811,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.