Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth about $12,309,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 37.0% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $127.95 and a 12 month high of $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

